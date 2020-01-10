Steel ingot production up 4% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN- Production of steel ingot rose four percent in Iran during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Decemebr 21, 2019) from the same period of time in the previous year, IRNA reported on Friday.

Some 15.398 million tons of steel ingots were reportedly produced during the nine-month period of the present year.

Also, production of steel products in the country has increased six percent to stand at 10.141 million tons in the first nine months of this year.

According to the Iranian deputy industry, mining, and trade minister, the country’s steel products output is going to reach 28 million tons by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

Jafar Sarqini has also announced that the Industry Ministry is planning to increase the exports of steel products to 12 million tons by the end of the year.

The value of the exports of such commodities is expected to reach $9 billion by yearend, the official has said.

Iran’s annual steel production is planned to reach 45 million tons by the Iranian calendar year 1400 (March 2021-March 2022).

