“No Fly Zone” picked as best film at Ammar festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Amir Dasargar’s movie “No Fly Zone” was crowned best at the 10th Ammar Popular Film Festival (APFF).

The film is about three teenagers who are trying to make a drone to take part in an important competition. While they are preparing for the competition a cheetah appears in the area they are working in. They decide to find and save the cheetah.

Hossein Darabi’s “Water Never Dies” about an Iranian commander during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war received the Golden Lantern for the best short film.

Several documentary films were also awarded during the closing ceremony of the festival, which was held at Tehran’s Andisheh Hall on Friday.

“War 29” by Mehrdad Haqshenas won the award for Best Documentary on the Sacred Defense, while “The Fame Club” by Mohammad-Hassan Yadegari received the Golden Lantern for Best Documentary on Soft War.

The Golden Lantern for Best Documentary on Champion Nation was awarded to “Motorcycle Diary” by Amir-Hossein Noruzi, and the award for Best Documentary on the Defenders of the Holy Shrines was presented to “The Sweetness of Damascus” by Alireza Baghsheni.

“Mr. Change” by Mehdi Ansari was named Best Documentary on World Resistance, while “Father Taleqani” by Mohammad-Ali Mohammad-doost” and “Exam” by Sajjad Riahi shared the award for Best Documentary on National Memory.

Iranian popular author Mohammadreza Sarshar was also honored for his lifetime achievements at the festival.

Photo: A scene from “No Fly Zone” by Amir Dasargar.



ABU/MMS/YAW