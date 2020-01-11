‘Expo Dubai 2020 a great platform for presenting Iranian products’

TEHRAN – Expo Dubai 2020, which is going to kick off on October 20, 2020, will be a great opportunity for Iranian companies to showcase their latest products and achievements, Iranian deputy industry, mining and trade minister said on Friday.

“Increasing exports of products and services, as well as attracting foreign investment for contribution to the Iranian economy should be two important goals to follow in Expo Dubai 2020,” Hossein Modares Khiabani said.

The official noted that Iran will also allocate space for startups and knowledge-based companies to put their products on display at the major international event.

He further called on all the related government and private sector bodies to collaborate closely in order to help the country’s producers prepare themselves to have a significant presence in the mentioned expo.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo to be hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, opening on October 20, 2020. The Bureau International des Expositions general assembly in Paris awarded Dubai as the host on November 27, 2013.

The World Expo in Dubai in 2020 will be the first to be held in the MENA & SA (the Middle East and North Africa & South Asia) region. UAE selected the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", sub-themes being Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity.

