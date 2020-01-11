Saeid Abdi named Iran’s best Quran reciter of the year

TEHRAN – Saeid Abdi has been named Iran’s best Quran reciter of the year at the 4th Fajr Tilawah Festival.

He was selected from those finalists who previously had performed during the 14th edition of the Chamber Recitation Festival, which was held at Tehran’s Milad Tower, the organizers announced on Saturday.

“Abdi was picked as the winner by over one million individuals who took part in a poll and a jury of some outstanding Iranian reciters,” said the director of the festival, Davud Jafari.



Mohammad-Javad Hosseini, Vahid Nazarian, Hamid Shakernejad, Amin Puya, Seyyed Karim Musavi and Qasem Moqaddami were the members of the jury.

“The festival began in 2016. The first year it was held in Tehran Province but gradually it developed, and this year the festival held nationwide,” Jafari said.

Photo: Iranian Quran reciter Saeid Abdi in an undated photo.

