Iran to unveil new generation of centrifuges in April 

TEHRAN - The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is set to unveil the 16th generation of domestically-manufactured centrifuge machines in early April 2020, the special assistant to the AEOI chief announced on Saturday.

Ali Asghar Zare’an broke the story on the sidelines of the nuclear industry exhibition in the southern port city of Bushehr.

“We certainly will showcase more products both in terms of volume and quality on April 8,” Zare’an explained.

April 8 marks the National Nuclear Technology Day in Iran.

“One of the newest achievements is the latest version of the centrifuge machine with SWU 50 (Separate Work Unit), which is designed and manufactured by the Atomic Energy Organization’s experts. The new centrifuge machine will be unveiled on the national nuclear day in Tehran,” he said

“The new centrifuge machine is the 16th version of such machines.”

He added, “We had five centrifuge machines for research and development purposes but now we have 15 generations of centrifuge machines.”

In recent years, Iranian scientists have made remarkable progress in the field of nuclear technology despite the sanctions imposed by the West.

MJ/PA