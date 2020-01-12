British ambassador to Iran briefly arrested for inciting protestors

TEHRAN - British Ambassador Rob Macaire was arrested briefly by Iran during demonstrations in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

He was accused of "inciting" the protesters in front of Amir Kabir University.

The ambassador is to be summoned on Sunday for further explanations.

On Saturday, a group of students had gathered inside the university to voice their protest after Iran officially announced the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane by mistake on Wednesday morning.

The Armed Force General Staff said the air defense unintentionally shot down the passenger plane amid the highest level of readiness because of a possible military strike by the U.S.

Iran has said those responsible for this “disaster” will be brought to justice.

PA/PA