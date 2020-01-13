TPO to hold national conference on exports standards next week

TEHRAN- Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) will hold a national conference on exports standards and quality on January 20 at the place of the organization, director general of TPO’s office for expansion of commercial services announced.

Ehsan Qomri said the conference is aimed at investigating the problems and barriers in the way of Iran’s exports, TPO website published on Monday.

The official said the exporters have been repeatedly referring to TPO complaining about the problems related to the quality and standards of exports; so the organization decided to hold such gathering to resolve the problems.

MA/MA