Tehran center to review “Marriage Story”

TEHRAN – American filmmaker Noah Baumbach’s comedy drama “Marriage Story” will be reviewed today during a session at the Sarv Cultural Center in Tehran.

Film expert Shahrzad Shahkarami and Tehran Psychoanalysis Institute director Turaj Moradi will attend the session.

Starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” follows a married couple going through a coast-to-coast divorce.

Photo: A scene from “Marriage Story”.

