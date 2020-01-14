Rouhani meets Syrian PM, reiterates U.S. must leave the region

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that the United States’ military presence in the region must come to an end and its forces must leave the region.

During a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis in Tehran, Rouhani said that Iran will never forget the U.S. crime in assassinating Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

He noted that the U.S. assassinated Soleimani because he foiled Washington’s plots against the regional people.

General Soleimani was a legendary commander in leading the resistance movement against terrorist groups, especially Daesh, in both Syria and Iraq.

However, in a highly dangerous move, the United States assassinated this anti-terror general in Baghdad on January 3. Iran retaliated to the hostile act by firing ballistic missiles at a U.S. airbase in western Iraq.

Rouhani says U.S. seeking to gain control over Syrian oil wells

Rouhani also said that the U.S. is seeking to gain control over oil wells in Syria.

“Today, the United States’ interference in other countries’ affairs and its efforts to gain control over Syria’s oil wills are clear to all. They have never been and will never be concerned about the regional people’s interests,” the president remarked.

Elsewhere, he said that Iran will stand beside the Syrians.

For his part, Khamis thanked Iran for its support to Syria and called for expansion of relations and cooperation.

He said that efforts to eradicate terrorism in the region will continue.

The prime minister also said, “The United States’ presence in Syria is clear example of occupation. We believe that all the nations and governments must resist against their illegitimate presence in the region.”

Pointing to Iran’s missile attack on a U.S. base in Iraq in retaliation to the assassination of Soleimani, Khamis said the move bore a message for the world.

“This action showed the enemies that hegemony has no place in the region,” the Syrian prime minister pointed out.

NA/PA