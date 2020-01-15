Trade centers in target markets to facilitate plastic products exports

TEHRAN- Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) will issue permits for the country’s plastic and polymer industries unions and associations to set up trade centers in the target countries in a bid to facilitate exports of these products to those markets, a deputy head of TPO announced.

Making the remarks in the first meeting of the Plastic Products Desk of TPO, Farhad Nouri emphasized the important role of private sector in exports of Iranian non-oil products and said his organization welcomes and investigates any suggestion for expansion of these products exports, IRIB reported.

The meeting, which was held with the aim of investigating the problems in the way of exports, was participated by some top export companies and also Iran National Plastic and Polymer Industrial Association (INPIA).

During the meeting, the status of Iran’s plastic products exports and imports was discussed and Iraq was recognized as the major export destination of Iranian plastic products as 70 percent of these products go to the market of this neighbor.

The participants also mentioned the necessity of establishing some centers in countries like Kenya, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, in addition to more supportive policies for entering the markets of neighboring countries, and also offering preferential tariffs on the exports of industrial products.

MA/MA