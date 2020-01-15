Cultural center sets up library and museum for writer Nader Ebrahimi  

TEHRAN – The House of Poetry and Literature in Tehran has established a library and museum for Nader Ebrahimi, the writer of the acclaimed stories such as “Tomorrow Is Not Like Today”, “Ibn Mashghaleh”, “A Quiet Loving” and “Dragon’s Tale”.

The Nader Ebrahimi Library and Museum, which has been set up at the House of Poetry and Literature, is scheduled to open to the public during a special ceremony on Friday.

The opening ceremony set for January 3, but it was postponed due to the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, the house announced on Wednesday.

The library contains 5,000 titles, which all have been donated by Ebrahimi’s family from his personal library. A collection of his personal effects, including his prizes, notes and mountaineering equipment, have been showcased at the museum.

A large number of literati and cultural officials have been invited to attend the opening ceremony.

In 2011, the Seventeenth Street of Kargar Avenue was renamed Nader Ebrahimi by the Tehran City Council. Ebrahimi lived the last twenty years of his life in a home located on the street. He died at 72 from Alzheimer’s disease in June 2008.

He is also known as a director and screenwriter. As a filmmaker, he directed the TV series “Fire without Smoke” in the early 1970s based on his novel of the same title. He also made a screen adaptation called “The Sound of the Desert” in 1975. His second and last feature was “The Day When the Air Stopped”.

He also directed “Hami and Kami in Long Journeys to Their Homeland”, another TV series that was broadcast by Iranian state TV before the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Ebrahimi’s career ended in 2001 when he was afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease.

Photo: Iranian writer Nader Ebrahimi.

