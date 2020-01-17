Fajr festival announces short films lineup  

TEHRAN – A lineup of 10 short films have been selected to go on screen at the 38th Fajr Film Festival, the organizers announced on Friday.

Acclaimed films “Exam” by Sonia Haddad, about a teenage girl who agrees to deliver a pack of cocaine on the day of an important exam at school and “The Feast of the Goat” by Saeid Zamanian about a 9-year-old boy who tries to stop his father from slaughtering his goat are the highlights of the lineup.

The lineup also includes “Occupation” by Ali Azizi, “Red Panda” by Ali Paknia, “White Wandering Snows” by Mohammadreza Vatandoost, “Dabur” by Saeid Nejati and “Aziz” by Seyyed Mehdi Musavi.

The festival will also screen “Dragon’s Tail” by Saeid Keshavaz, “Alley” by Mohammadreza Mesbah and “Snowy Mother” by Marjan Khosravi.

The 38th Fajr Film Festival will be held in Tehran from February 1 to 11.

Photo: A scene from “Exam” by Sonia Haddad.

ABU/MMS/YAW