Iranian troupe to perform “Coriolanus” at Kerala theater festival  

TEHRAN – The Tehran Independent Theater Company will perform “Coriolanus” at the International Theater Festival of Kerala (ITFOK), which will be held in the Indian city of Thrissur from January 20 to 29.

Coriolanus is a tragedy by William Shakespeare, believed to have been written between 1605 and 1608. The play is based on the life of the legendary Roman leader Caius Marcius Coriolanus.



In the play, Roman General Coriolanus fails to win the support of his people and loses the position of Consul. He then allies with his enemy Tullus Aufidius and swears to take revenge on his city.

Two performances have been arranged for the play, which will be directed by Mostafa Kushki, the organizers have announced.

He also staged the play at the Tehran Independent Theater last summer.

“Silver Epidemic” from Brazil, “An Evening with Immigrant” from the UK, “I Is Another Rimbaud in Africa” from Norway, “The Director” from Australia, “Told by the Wind” from the UK and Singapore and “Tree of Death” from Poland will be staged during the festival.

Iranian troupes have been frequent visitors to the ITFOK since the establishment of the festival in 2008.

Kushki staged “Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the festival in 2019. A troupe led by director Abbas Abolhassani performed “The Well” at the event at the same time.

Photo: Members of Mostafa Kushki’s troupe perform “Coriolanus” at the Tehran Independent Theater.

MMS/YAW

