Iranian movies line up for Sofia MENAR festival

TEHRAN – Five Iranian films are competing in the Sofia MENAR Film Festival underway in the Bulgarian capital, the organizers have announced.

Among the films are “Weightlessness” by Mehdi Fardqaderi, “The Castle of Dreams” by Reza Mirkarimi and “Domino” by Laleh Barzegar.

Also included are “Pastarioni” by Soheil Movafaq and “The Underwater Cypress” by Mohammad-Ali Bashe- Ahangar.

In “Weightlessness”, the morning after the glittering wedding ceremony, the bride discovers that the bridegroom is gone.

“Castle of Dreams” is about two young children whose mother has just died, and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

“Domino” is about Yalda, who tries to reconcile with her husband because she is afraid of the opinions of others.

“Pastarioni” tells the story of an intense rivalry between a luxury Italian restaurant and a small family restaurant in Tehran, which leads them to unite.

“The Underwater Cypress” is about soldiers from an Iranian religious minority who are still listed as missing in action.

MENAR stands for the Middle East and North Africa Region, and the festival spotlights top cinema productions from these areas.

The festival, which opened on January 14, will be running until January 30.

Photo: A scene from “The Underwater Cypress” by Mohammad-Ali Bashe-Ahangar.

