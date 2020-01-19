Snowfall doesn’t disrupt Imam Khomeini Intl. Airport flights

TEHRAN – Flights at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) are well underway despite a snow blanketed the airport on Sunday.

Air traffic at the airport witnessed no stops under the inclement weather conditions, said Hassan Khoshkhoo, IKIA deputy director for airport operations, IKAC News reported.

To ensure that flight operations continue on the airport aprons, taxiways and runways, winter services staff cleared nearly an area of two million square meters at the airport, including access roads, he added.

AFM/MG