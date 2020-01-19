Frozen waterfall attracts ice climbers

An ice climber challenges a frozen waterfall, which is situated adjacent to the prehistoric rock carvings of Ganjnameh, a can’t-miss destination in Hamedan, west-central Iran, January 17, 2020.

Iran boasts a considerable number of waterfalls that aren’t certainly branded as the world’s highest, wildest or prettiest but a feature making them astonishing is that they are scattered in a country dominated by arid and semi-arid plains. (PHOTO: Tehran Times/Iman Hamikhah)

