Potteries to take center stage at Fajr crafts festival

TEHRAN – A select of top Iranian potters have been invited to promote the millennia-old craft at the 4th Fajr national handicrafts festival, which will be held at the National Museum of Iran in downtown Tehran from February 2 to 10.

The event is a venue for showcasing tens of ancient and modern Iranian handicrafts, however, potteries are scheduled to take the center stage in the festival, an official with tourism ministry announced on Sunday, CHTN reported.

“In this edition, we will have a special look at potteries,” Hossein Khajeh-Bidokhti, an official with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, said.

So far, 300 pieces [of pottery] have been offered to be showcased in the festival, ten of which will be awarded, the official added.

The Fajr handicrafts festival routinely honors its winners of various fields with exquisite handicrafts, cash prizes or honorable mentions.

Handicrafts exports of the country reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2019) showing three percent growth year on year, according to data announced by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts. The exports included traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven textiles, glasswork, woodwork, metalwork, embroideries, personal ornamentations, as well as precious and semi-precious gemstones.

Dozens of Iranian handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence during the past couple of years.

