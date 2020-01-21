DocPoint festival to hold documentarian Mehrdad Oskui retrospective

TEHRAN – DocPoint – Helsinki Documentary Film Festival will hold a retrospective of Iranian documentarian Mehrdad Oskui, the organizers have announced.

Oskui’s award-winning documentaries “My Mother’s Home, Lagoon”, “Nose, Iranian Style”, “Sunless Shadows” and “The Other Side of Burkha” will be reviewed during the festival, which will open in the Finnish capital on January 27.

Oskui, who has won several awards for his films at Iranian and international festivals, will also hold a master class about his working methods and filmmaking philosophy during the festival on January 30.

Moreover, “Family Relations” by Iranian filmmaker Nasser Zamiri will be screened at the official section of the festival.

The documentary depicts a tragicomic family saga, in which all the members of a large Iranian family are against their father, Haji Baba.

The DocPoint – Helsinki Documentary Film Festival will be running until February 2.

Photo: Iranian documentarian Mehrdad Oskui in an undated photo.

ABU/MMS/YAW