Scholar Yaqub Ajand compiles encyclopedia of Iranian dramatists

TEHRAN – Iranian scholar Yaqub Ajand has completed compiling an encyclopedia of Iranian playwrights from the Qajar period (1789–1925) to the 2000s.

“This book is a part of my research for my other book ‘Theater in Iran’, the writing of which is still in progress,” Ajand told the Persian service of Honaronline on Tuesday.

“I plan to publish this part separately to introduce Iranian playwrights more appropriately,” he added.

Entitled “Encyclopedia of Iranian Playwrights”, the book will be released by Gostareh Publications in the near future.

Photo: Iranian scholar and writer Yaqub Ajand in an undated photo.

