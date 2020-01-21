TEDPIX drops 3,798 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 3,798 points to 406,008 on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 6.743 billion securities worth 41.444 trillion rials (about $986.7 million) were traded at this market.

The first market’s index dropped 3,639 points and the second market’s index fell 3,794 points.

IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), also slid on Tuesday, the same report confirmed.

The index fell 42 points to 5,258 as 1.665 securities valued at 14.689 trillion rials (about $349.7 million) were traded at IFB.

