Sepahan sign Omani striker Muhsen Al-Ghassani

TEHRAN - Sepahan football club from Iran completed the signing of Oman international player Muhsen Al-Ghassani .

The 22-year-old forward has joined Sepahan as a free agent.

The striker has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with Sepahan. The Omani has been in Isfahan since Tuesday and completed his medicals before putting his signature on a deal.

Al-Ghassani began his career with Omani club Al-Suwaig in 2015 and since three years ago he started his professional career with the club and scored 23 goals in 76 games for them in Oman Professional League, top division of Oman Football Association.

Al-Ghassani was included in Oman's squad for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates and also in the Asian section of the 2022 World Cup qualification and has scored two goals for Oman national team in 2022 World Cup qualifier Group E games.

Sepahan sit second in the Iran Professional League table, four points behind Persepolis. They will face Machine Sazi in an away match in Tabriz on Saturday.