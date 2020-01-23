Iran fail to book place at World Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran were held to a 24-24 draw against Korea Republic in the 2020 Asian Men's Handball Championship on Thursday.

Team Melli were the winners until the last seconds of the match but they conceded a goal and the match ended in a 24-24 draw. Superior goal difference helped the Koreans advance to the semis.

Japan and Qatar had already qualified for the semis.

The top four teams qualified for the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship in Egypt.

Iran will play the UAE on Saturday in the fifth place match.