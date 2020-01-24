Handball captain Esteki retires from Iran duty

TEHRAN – Iran national handball team captain Allahkaram Esteki has retired from international duty, bringing to an end a 15-year career with Team Melli.

The 31-year-old player is a member of Iran national team in the 2020 Asian Men’s Handball Championship, where the Persians failed to book a place at the competition’s semis.

At the end of the match against Korea Republic, Esteki announced his retirement.

He won a bronze medal with Iran handball team in the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.

Esteki helped Iran win a silver medal in the event four years later in Guangzhou.

With years of experience under his belt, Esteki assisted Iran claim a bronze at the 2014 Asian Men's Handball Championship behind Qatar and Bahrain.

He currently plays for Puente Genil. He joined the Spanish handball team from Dinamo București of Romania.

Esteki started his playing career in Sepahan of Iran in 2005 and joined French team Montpellier after 10 years.