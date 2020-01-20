Iran beat Kuwait at Asian Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated hosts Kuwait 28-24 at the 2020 Asian Men's Handball Championship on Monday.

Team Melli will play Qatar and Korea Republic in Group 2 on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Group 1 includes Bahrain, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while Iran are in Group 2 along Qatar, South Korea are and Kuwait.

The 2020 Asian Men's Handball Championship is the 19th edition of the championship held under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation at Kuwait City, Kuwait from Jan. 16 to 27.

It acts as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship in Egypt.