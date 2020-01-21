Iran beaten by Qatar at Asian Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Qatar came from first half defeat to beat Iran at the 2020 Asian Men's Handball Championship on Tuesday.

Team Melli beat the Asian star-studded team 13-11 but lost 31-25 at the end of the match.

Qatar have become a dominating force in the continental event, winning the last three editions of the biennial event.

Iran, who had defeated hosts Kuwait 28-24 in Group 2 Monday night, will face Korea Republic on Thursday.

Group 1 includes Bahrain, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The 2020 Asian Men's Handball Championship is the 19th edition of the championship held under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation at Kuwait City, Kuwait from Jan. 16 to 27.

It acts as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship in Egypt.