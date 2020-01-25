Disappointing end for Iran handball team in Asia

TEHRAN - Iran finished their 2020 Asian Men's Handball Championship run with a 29-26 defeat to the UAE and finished the competition in sixth place overall.

Failing to book a place at the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship, let the Iranian team down in the last match.

On Thursday, Team Melli were the winners until the last seconds of the match against Korea Republic but they conceded a goal and the match ended in a 24-24 draw. Superior goal difference helped the Koreans advance to the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship as one of top-four finishers.

Iran suffered three losses against Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE in the competition.

The Persians defeated New Zealand and Kuwait and drew with Korea.

Qatar, Bahrain, Japan and Korea advanced to the 2021 World Handball Championship after booking their places in the competition’s semis.