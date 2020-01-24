What’s in Tehran art galleries

An exhibition of photo-collages by Mehdi Mirbaqeri is currently underway at Atbin Gallery. The exhibit named “Poke Side” will run until February 4 at the gallery located at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

Painting

* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is hosting to an exhibition of paintings by Mina Sabzi.

The exhibition will be running until January 29 at the gallery that can be found at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* Paintings by Mehdi Ahmadi are on display in an exhibition at Hoor Gallery.

The exhibit will run until February 4 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Sara Kianian is currently on view in an exhibition at Sheis Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Iran” runs until January 29 at the gallery located at Shirzad Alley, near Daneshju Park.

* Shahpari Behzadi is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Highest” will be running until February 14 at the gallery located at No. 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Zohreh Hassani is underway at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until January 29 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.

* Paintings by Mahmud Mohkami are on view in an exhibition at Baroque Gallery.

Entitled “Kings”, the exhibition runs until January 29 at the gallery located at No. 1736, Shariati St.

Sculpture

* Seyhun Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Amir Khoshnudi, Jafar Najibi, Ata Sahrai, Faranak Yusefi and two other artists.

The exhibit titled “5+1” runs until January 29 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

Photo

* Photos by Bahman Jalali are on display in an exhibition at Silk Road Gallery.

The exhibition will run until February 16 at the gallery that can be found at No. 210, Vesal St., Keshavarz Blvd.

* A collection of photos by Masud Niku is on display in an exhibition at Theme Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Borderless Childhood” will be running until January 28 at the gallery located at 10 Zebarjad Alley, North Villa St., off Karimkhan Ave.

Installation

* Sets of installation by Hayas are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Status” runs until February 2 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

ABU/

