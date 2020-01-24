Iran a major producer of glass in world

TEHRAN- The secretary of Iran’s glass union says through producing 2.2 million tons of glass per year Iran is a leading producer of the product in the world.

Making the remarks on the sidelines of the country’s 3rd International Exhibition of Glass, Equipment and Related Machinery, Hossein Zojjaji also said that glass export brings in $200 million for the country per annum, IRIB reported.

Zojjaji named Iraq, Armenia, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Persian Gulf littoral states, and some European countries as the main importers of Iranian glass.

Iran’s major glass production plants are producing 550,000 square meters of building glass per day, of which 60 percent is supplied to the domestic market and the rest is exported, the official announced.

The required raw materials are all domestically supplied and the good production and export condition have laid a proper ground for the Iranian companies and plants active in this sector, he further underlined.

Iran’s 3rd International Exhibition of Glass, Equipment and Related Machinery opened at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday.

Edris Mazandarani, the chairman of the exhibition’s organizing headquarters, said this year’s event is participated by 60 Iranian companies in addition to some exhibitors form Turkey and China, Public Relations Department of Iran’s International Exhibitions Company reported.

Mentioning the four-percent share of glass industry in domestic economy, Mazandarani said this exhibition is a valuable opportunity to boost this share.

Saying that Iran exports its glass to 35 countries, the official also stated that this exhibit can promote the export of this product.

He said the 3rd International Exhibition of Glass, Equipment and Related Machinery lays the ground for the Iranian exhibitors to present their products, services and achievements while benefiting from B2B meetings with the foreign companies to create some fruitful partnerships.

