Troupes from 5 countries to attend Fajr theater festival

TEHRAN – Troupes from five countries will be performing in the international competition of the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival, the organizers announced on Thursday.

Six troupes from Poland, Armenia, Belgium, Switzerland, and Greece will go on stage during the festival while 25 guests from 19 countries including Finland, Georgia, France, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Azerbaijan, and Denmark have been invited to the Iranian Theater Market.

The theater market will be running from February 2 to 6.

Iranian troupes will also have their performance in the different national competition and non-competition sections.

The 38th Fajr International Theater Festival will take place in Tehran from January 30 to February 9.

Photo: A poster for the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival.

