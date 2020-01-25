The young faithful scientists can make history: Leader 

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei sent a message on Saturday to the 54th session of the Islamic Students Associations Union in Europe.

The session kicked off in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday after reading the Leader’s message.

The Leader said the session is being held amid very important developments.

“Your meeting this year has been held amid important events which each of them in a way shows the glory and creditability of the Islamic Iran and its revolutionary nation,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in his message.

The Leader further said that the Islamic revolution’s “Second Step” should be capable of making the mentioned glory prefect with help of the almighty God.

Ayatollah Khamenei underscored that the country’s young faithful scientists are capable to make history in this trend.

