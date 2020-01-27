Martyr Soleimani’s military life subject of street theater at Fajr

TEHRAN – Iran’s General Office for Dramatic Arts announced on Monday that it will produce a street play, which will portray the military life of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Amir-Hossein Shafiei is writing the play named “The Soldier”, which will be performed in three acts during the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival.

The first act is dedicated to his leadership of Iranian forces during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

His role in the victory of the Lebanese in the Israeli 33-Day War of 2006 will be spotlighted in the second stage.

The last act of the drama will focus on the key role he played in the defeat of the ISIS terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

Members of the theater troupe Shahrashub and actors from the Iran Art Workshop will join together to perform the play, which will be directed by Pejman Shahverdi.

Shahverdi himself, Mehdi Jadaki, Masud Kordi, Siavash Moqaddasi, Alireza Hosseini, Mobin Kabudvand, Aref Kavand, Arash Fallahifard, Ali Dehrizi and Meisan Kordi are the members of the cast for the play, which has no dialogue.

The play will be performed at the courtyard of Tehran’s City Theater complex for five days beginning on February 5.

Quds Force chief Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Photo: Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani uses a walkie-talkie at the frontlines during offensive operations against the ISIS terrorists in Salahuddin province, Iraq, in 2015.

MMS/YAW