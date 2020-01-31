Army chief: The Islamic Revolution has protected the region from terror, conspiracies

TEHRAN — The Islamic Revolution has protected the region against seditions and conspiracies by terrorist groups and foreign powers, Army Chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi has said, days before the anniversary of the revolution’s victory.

In a message, General Mousavi congratulated the “great Iranian nation” on the revolution’s anniversary, saying the Islamic Revolution was the loudest voice in the contemporary era, Mehr reported on Friday.

The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is standing strong in safeguarding the revolution’s ideals and the Iranian nation’s interests and security and will never let the enemies undermine the country’s security and power.

The Islamic Revolution occurred as a result of a series of events in 1979 that involved the overthrow of the last monarch of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and the replacement of his government with an Islamic republic under the leadership of Ayatollah Khomeini.

The event, which falls on February 11, is celebrated each year across Iran.

MH/PA