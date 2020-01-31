“Exam” star Sadaf Asgari shines at Sundance Film Festival

TEHRAN – Sadaf Asgari, the star of Iranian short film “Exam” directed by Sonia Haddad, has won the Short Film Special Jury Award for Acting at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. city of Park City.

The film is about a teenage girl who gets involved in the process of delivering a pack of cocaine to its client, and gets stuck in a weird cycle of occurrences.

The movie, which received the Grand Jury Award - Live-Action Short at the American Film Institute - AFI FEST last November, is currently competing in the 38th Fajr Film Festival underway in Tehran.

The winners of the festival were announced last Tuesday with “So What If the Goats Die” by Sofia Alaoui from France receiving the Grand Jury Prize, the organizers announced.

The Short Film Jury Award in the international fiction category was presented to “The Devil's Harmony” by Dylan Holmes Williams from the United Kingdom, while “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens” by American director Matthew Killip won the Short Film Jury Award in the non-fiction competition.

The award for best short animation went to “Daughter” by Czech director Daria Kashcheeva, and Michael Arcos was named best director for “Valerio’s Day Out”, a co-production between Colombia and the U.S.

Photo: Sadaf Asgari acts in a scene from the Iranian short film “Exam” directed by Sonia Haddad.

