Iran Build and Property Show 2020 to kick off on Sunday

TEHRAN- Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds will host Iran Build and Property Show 2020 from Sunday until Wednesday.

As reported by the Public Relations Department of Iran International Exhibitions Company, the companies implementing housing projects will present their construction, pre-sale and selling plans during the event.

Designing and building administrative, commercial, industrial, sport and cultural complexes and offering new methods of selling housing complexes are covered in the four-day exhibit.

It is the first edition of this international exhibition in which the most recent achievements and technology as well as the most modern products, equipment and machinery in the field of construction will be showcased.

Construction is a major industry playing some key role in the economy and this exhibition lays a proper ground to introduce this industry and the opportunities for investment making in it, Saleh Sepasdadr, the head of the exhibition organizing headquarters, stated.

As reported, some specialized sessions will be also held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

MA/MA