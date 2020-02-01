Persepolis cement place in top with win over Sanat Naft

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team received a boost ahead of Tehran derby with an away win against Sanat Naft on Saturday.

Iran professional League (IPL) leaders Persepolis edged past Sanat Naft 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Ahmad Noorollahi.

Noorollahi found the back of the net from a set piece in the 32nd minute in Abadan.

Shahr Khodro also defeated visiting team Machine Sazi 3-1 in Mashhad to keep their title hopes alive.

Saeid Sadeghi gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute but Babak Moradi equalized the match before the half time.

Mohammadali Faramarzi and Roohollah Seifollahi scored each in 56th and 85th minutes to seal a 3-1 win for Shahr Khodro.



Esteghlal also cemented their place in top four with a 2-1 win over Naft Masjed Soleyman in Tehran.

Arman Ghasemi scored for Naft in 20th minute but Arsalan Motahari leveled the score in the 35th minute.

Mehdi Ghaedi extended Esteghlal’s lead six minutes into the second half.



Persepolis lead the IPL table with 40 points, five points ahead of Sepahan.

Tractor are third with 33 points, while Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro sit fourth and fifth, respectively with 32 points.