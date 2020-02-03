Iranian Theater Market opens in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Theater Market opened on the sidelines of the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival (FITF) at Tehran’s City Theater Complex on Sunday.

The opening ceremony of the market was attended by representatives of a number of international theatrical production companies from Finland, Georgia, France, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Azerbaijan, Denmark and several other countries and some Iranian artists and cultural officials.

Addressing the guests, the director of the festival, Nader Borhani Marand, expressed his appreciation over their presence at the ceremony.

“I am very happy that despite the very difficult days we are facing in Iran, which can happen in any country, you have chosen cultural dialogue by accepting our invitation,” FITF director Nader Borhani Marand told the guests in a brief speech at the ceremony.

He also outlined an overview of the festival for the guests and noted that the international section of the festival is non-competitive this year.

For his part, the director of Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center, Shahram Karami, said that peace, hope and friendship are Iranian artists’ message for the world.

“We hope you can help convey the message,” he added.

The theater market will be running until February 6.

The 38th Fajr International Theater Festival will continue until February 9.

Photo: Representatives of some international theatrical production companies from Iran and other countries attend the opening ceremony of the Iranian Theater Market at Tehran’s City Theater Complex on February 2, 2020.

