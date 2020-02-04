Iran crowned Fajr Weightlifting Cup champions

TEHRAN – Iran won the title of the fifth International Fajr Weightlifting Cup (Namjou Cup) on Tuesday.

The competition, which was one of the qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, took place in Rasht, Iran from Feb. 2 to 5.

Iran claimed the title with 448 points, followed by Iraq and Indonesia with 245 and 241 points, respectively.

The competition brought 34 weightlifters from Iran, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Norway and Turkey together.

The men weightlifters competed under seven weight classes.

The competition was held in accordance with IWF Constitution and By-Laws, and IWF Technical and Competition Rules & Regulations.