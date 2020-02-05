Washington is after disheartening Iranians, says Larijani

TEHRAN — The U.S. officials have focused on disheartening the Iranian people and creating divisions between the government and nation, says Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani.

“If you take a look at the society and the international stage, you’d realize that what the Americans have focused on is fomenting despair among people and creating a division between the government and people,” Larijani said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while addressing the International Conference on the Second Step of the Revolution in Tehran.

In a statement last year, marking the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, the Leader asked the youth to take “the second great step” for the progress of the revolution."

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei insisted on “justice and campaign against corruption” in the next stage.

The Leader also pushed for promotion of science and research; economy; spiritually and ethics; independence, freedom, and national dignity; foreign relations; and lifestyle.

“The statement is one of the exceptional documents of the country,” Larijani said, pointing to Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks, which put forward a roadmap for the future.

The U.S. is trying to tell the Iranian nation that the situation is adverse, and that the paths taken have been wrong, he said, adding, “This is the approach and ploy they are pursuing.”

He also said Iran should further resist against the arrogant countries and preserve its political independence, which has been one of the important achievements of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran has been under unprecedented U.S. political and economic pressure ever since President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and imposed the “harshest ever” sanctions on Tehran.

MH/PA