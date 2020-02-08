Rahbari says Naxos Records will submit “World without War” for 2021 Grammy Awards

TEHRAN – Composer Ali Rahbari said on Saturday that Naxos Records, a Hong Kong-based German record label specializing in classical music, plans to submit his “World without War” for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“World without War” is Symphonic Poem No. 4 of “My Mother Persia”, a cycle of eight symphonic poems by Rahbari based on lyrics by Mohammad Farid Nasseri.

Rahbari, the former conductor of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, has dedicated “World without War” to his master musician Hossein Dehlavi, mostly famous for “Sabokbal”, “Bijan and Manijeh” and many other compositions that connect traditional Iranian music with Western classical music.

Vocalist Mohammad Motamedi has collaborated with Rahbari in the project “My Mother Persia”, which has been recorded by the Antalya State Symphony live in a concert.

The Prague Metropolitan Orchestra and the Antalya State Symphony collaborated with Rahbari on the first album.

The first volume of “My Mother Persia” was released in July 2019 and was warmly received in different countries and the second volume came out in November.

The first album features melodies and improvisations in Iranian traditional styles, including a violin concerto entitled “Nohe Khan” by soloist Paula Rahbari, as well as “Mother’s Tears” and “Children’s Prayer”.

Photo: Maestro Ali Rahbari in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW



