Tehran fair to display Turkish translations of Persian books 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of Turkish translations of a number of books by Iranian writers will be placed on display at the 33rd Tehran International Book Fair during April.

“Turkey is the guest of honor at the 33rd edition of fair and the translated books will be introduced at the fair,” the director of the international section of the fair, Shiva Vakilnaslian, said in a press release published on Saturday.

She said that the exhibit aims to provide the necessary information for visitors about the Iranian books translated into Turkish.

Several books by famous writers have so far been translated into Turkish.

They include Anahita Taimurian’s “My Moon, Our Moon” (“Ay Hepimizin”), “Yasemin” (“Yasemin”) by M. Moaddabpur and “Hell but Heaven” (“Berzah Ama Cennet”) by Nazi Safavi.

“I’m Not Father’s Servant” (“Babanin Usagi Degilim”) and “The Emperor of Words” (“Kelimeler Imparatoru”) both written by children’s book writer Ahmad Akbarpur, which have also been translated by the prolific Turkish translator of Persian literature Nezahat Basci, are included.

Promoting the motto “Book Means Life”, the 33rd Tehran International Book Fair will be held from April 14 to 24, 2020.

Photo: People visit the Tehran International Book Fair at Shahr-e Aftab Fairground on May 8, 2017. (IRNA/Mehdi Ebrahimi)

