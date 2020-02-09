American missionary’s travelogue of 19th century Iran published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “Persia, the Land of the Imams - A Narrative of Travel and Resident 1871 to 1885”, American missionary James Bassett’s 1886 travelogue of Iran, has recently been published in Persian by Behnashr Publications in Mashhad.

Translated by Navid Fazel Bakhsheshi, the book is about the daily lives and religious beliefs of Iranians in Tehran, Hamedan and Tabriz during the Qajar era.

Bassett was a missionary for the Presbyterian board and he lived in Iran from 1871 to 1885. In 1872, under the auspices of the American Mission Board, he founded the first American mission in Tehran.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “Persia, the Land of the Imams - A Narrative of Travel and Resident 1871 to 1885” by American missionary James Bassett.

