Iran’s Salehi in Vienna to attend nuclear security conference 

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), left Tehran on Sunday for Vienna to partake in an International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS 2020).

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is organizing the third International Conference on Nuclear Security: Sustaining and Strengthening Efforts (ICONS 2020), at its headquarters in Vienna from February 10 to 14.

The ICONS meeting has been held every two years.

Salehi, heading a delegation, is scheduled to deliver a speech at the inaugural ceremony of the event.

The conference will provide a forum for ministers, policymakers, senior officials and nuclear security experts to formulate and exchange views on experiences and achievements, current approaches, future directions and priorities for nuclear security.

MJ/PA