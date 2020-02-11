“John Stuart Mill” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – British writer William Thomas’ 1985 book “John Stuart Mill” has recently been published in Persian by Now Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Khashayar Deihimi, the book is about the life and career of the 19th-century British economist philosopher, civil servant and politician John Stuart Mill.

Mill was a member of the Liberal Party and the author of the early feminist work “The Subjection of Women”. He is considered the most influential English-speaking philosopher of the nineteenth century.

The book has been selected from the Past Masters series published by Oxford University Press.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of British writer William Thomas’ 1985 book “John Stuart Mill”.

