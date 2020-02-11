Iranian diplomat says ties with Japan have always been at good level

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Japan, Morteza Rahmani-Movahed, said on Monday that Iran-Japan ties have always been at good level, describing relations as “friendly”.

“Political ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan have a historical background and have always been at a good level,” he said at a ceremony held to mark the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which is considered a national day in Iran.

He noted that Iran’s foreign policy has been based on “moderation”, “constructive interaction” and “efforts to bridge differences through dialogue and cooperation”.

Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in December that Tehran and Tokyo are resolved to continue their consultations over key international and regional issues more closely than ever.

President Hassan Rouhani visited Japan in December and held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on December 20.

Following his meeting with Abe, Rouhani tweeted, “I welcome any effort that could boost economic exchanges, especially in the energy sector, and increase oil exports.”

‘Iran has strategic view on region’

Rahmani-Movahed also said that Iran has a “strategic view” about the Middle East, especially the Persian Gulf region.

He said that Iran’s Hormuz peace initiative is in line with regional peace, stability, and progress.

‘Japan to continue efforts to reduce regional tension’

Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Nakatani Shinichi, for his part, said at the ceremony that Japan will continue diplomatic efforts to reduce tension in the Persian Gulf region.

Japanese official describes ties as ‘strong’

Akiko Santo, president of the House of Councilors of Japan, said in the ceremony that Iran-Japan ties are “strong” and cannot be harmed.

She also attached great importance to the expansion of relations.

At the United Nations summit in New York in late September 2019, Iran formally unveiled the proposal for regional security, officially called the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE).

“Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor,” President Hassan Rouhani told the UN delegates.

Zarif has invited all regional states to join Iran’s initiative for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In a tweet in September, Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

In a post on his Twitter account on October 15, Zarif renewed Iran’s call to all countries bordering the Persian Gulf to join Tehran’s initiative to “forge a blueprint for peace, security, stability, and prosperity” in the region.



