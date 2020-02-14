Asghar Farhadi to return to homeland with “A Hero”

TEHRAN – Two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi plans to make his new film “A Hero” in Iran.

The pre-production process of the project, which is in the Persian language, will begin in two months and it will be shot in Shiraz this summer, the U.S. online news site Deadline announced on Wednesday.

The world sales of the film will commence by Paris-based Memento Films International this week during the European Film Market in Berlin.

In addition, an English-language version of the script has been offered to buyers ahead of the market. However, details about the plot have not yet been released.

“We are proud to propose a new brilliant film project by great author Asghar Farhadi,” said Alexandre Moreau, VP Sales and Marketing at Memento, which has sold five Farhadi films.

“He is a consistent director, and a master of suspense which always draws audiences to theaters. The script is absolutely fascinating and tackles many contemporary issues of our modern societies,” he added.

Starring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, Farhadi’s previous film “Everybody Knows” was filmed in Spain.

Farhadi’s “The Salesman” and “A Separation”, both in his native language, won him Oscars for best foreign-language film. “A Separation” received a best screenplay Oscar nomination.

The movies grossed $23 million worldwide and more than $7 million in the U.S.

Photo: Director Asghar Farhadi accepts his Oscar for Best Foreign-Language Film for “A Separation” during the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. (Getty Images/Jason Merritt)

MMS/YAW