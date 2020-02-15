Art exhibition on Martyr Soleimani opens at Tehran museum

TEHRAN – An art exhibition on Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani opened at the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran on Saturday.

Paintings and calligraphy works created by 60 Iranian artists during a two-day workshop at the Farshchian University of Iranian-Islamic Arts on February 6 and 7 are on view at the exhibition titled “Tall Cypress of the Islamic Revolution”.

The exhibition has been organized to observe the 40th day since the commander of the IRGC Quds Force was assassinated in a U.S. air attack in Baghdad on January 3.

Review sessions by artists and art critics will be held on the sidelines of the exhibit, which will run until February 21.

Photo: A poster for the art exhibition “Tall Cypress of the Islamic Revolution”.

