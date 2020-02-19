Ali Sarabi restage “The Pillowman” in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian actor and director Ali Sarabi will restage Irish writer Martin McDonagh’s 2003 play “The Pillowman” at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall during April.

The play tells the story of a writer who is interrogated about his short stories and their similarities to a number of child murders occurring in his town.

Sarabi staged the play at Tehran’s Shahrzad Theater last summer.

The play will be performed by Navid Mohammadzadeh, Hamidreza Azarang and Bahram Afshari.

“The Pillowman” had been performed previously at various theaters in Tehran and several other Iranian cities by different directors and troupes.

Photo: Navid Mohammadzadeh acts in a scene from “The Pillowman” by director Ali Sarabi at Tehran’s Shahrzad Theater in summer 2019.



