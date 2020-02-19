Donald Spoto’s biography of Alfred Hitchcock published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “The Dark Side of Genius: The Life of Alfred Hitchcock”, American writer Donald Spoto’s biography of British director Alfred Hitchcock has recently been published in Persian.

The Farabi Cinema Foundation is the publisher of the Persian version translated by Mohsen Amiri.

“This is the definitive life story of Alfred Hitchcock, the enigmatic and intensely private director of ‘Psycho’, ‘Vertigo’, ‘Rear Window’, ‘The Birds’, and more than forty other films,” writes Amazon about the book.

“While setting forth every stage of Hitchcock’s long life and brilliant career, Donald Spoto also explores the roots of the director’s obsessions with food, murder, and idealized love, and he traces the incomparable, bizarre genius from Hitchcock’s English childhood through the golden years of his career in America as one of the greatest directors in the history of filmmaking,” it adds.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “The Dark Side of Genius: The Life of Alfred Hitchcock”.

