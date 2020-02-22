Iranian actor Payman Maadi on “Night Shift” at Berlinale

TEHRAN – French filmmaker Anne Fontaine’s latest movie “Night Shift” starring Iran’s Payman Maadi is competing at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

The film tells the story of three police officers Virginie, Erik and Aristide. All three try to keep their personal and emotional lives together while dealing with daily incidents of violence in homes and on the streets.

One night, they are assigned to drive a migrant (Payman Maadi) to the airport for unspecified reasons. On the way there, Virginie discovers that the man will be sentenced to death if he goes back to his country.

Faced with an unbearable dilemma, she starts to question their mission. The trio has one night to decide a man’s fate.

Earlier last week, Maadi, the star of “Camp X-Ray” and “Last Knights”, was named best actor for his role in Iranian director Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian’s drama “Walnut Tree” at the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran.

The 70th Berlin International Film Festival will come to an end on March 1.

Photo: Iranian actor Payman Maadi acts in a scene of French filmmaker Anne Fontaine’s movie “Night Shift”.

