Persian calligraphy works sell like hot cakes at “Dot” exhibit

TEHRAN – All artworks showcased during a Persian calligraphy exhibit entitled “Dot” at Tehran’s Gooya Gallery were sold out during the opening day on Thursday.

The calligraphy works were created by Ahmad Ahmadi, Yadegar Khayyam and Mahmud Rahbaran, who are members of the Iran Calligraphers Association.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of Iranian artists and calligraphy masters, including Yadollah Kaboli, Mohammad Heidari, Mohammad Shahbazi, Ali Shirazi, Rasul Moradi and Gholamreza Sepehri.

The exhibit opened with a message from Iran Calligraphers Association director Gholamhossein Amirkhani.

In his message, which was read during the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Amirkhani praised the artists for their creativity and enthusiasm for Persian calligraphy and added, “Despite their younger age, Ahmad Ahmadi, Yadegar Khayyam and Mahmud Rahbaran are among the elites of the Persian calligraphers and have won several awards in Iranian and international events.

Over 30 calligraphy works priced from $1500 to $4500 are currently on display at the exhibit, which will run until February 26, at the gallery located at No. 89, Kharim Khan Ave.

Photo: Calligraphy works by Ahmad Ahmadi, Yadegar Khayyam and Mahmud Rahbaran are on display in an exhibition at Tehran’s Gooya Gallery.

ABU/MMS/YAW